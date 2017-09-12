MTA aligns FASTRACK work with Subway Action Plan on Q line

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) began what its calling "an extensive list of maintenance, cleaning and repair work" yesterday on the Q line.

The maintenance and repair work being performed on the Q line, between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Prospect Park is a part of MTA New York City Transit's FASTRACK program.

Maintenance workers will service train-free tracks for seven hours starting at 10:00 p.m. Sept. 11-15 and 18-22. During this period, crews will tackle tasks including the repair and replacement of track, third rail, electrical and signal components, debris removal from tracks and under or around the third rail and the repair of tunnel infrastructure.

MTA says this work is aligned with the NYC Subway Action Plan, a two-phase approach to deliver improvements for riders. The first phase deals with signals, track and power systems, which are key drivers in 79 percent of the networks major incidents, while the second phase will focus on modernization.

"The NYC Subway Action Plan marks the beginning of a new chapter for the MTA and provides an opportunity to stabilize and improve the system while integrating its components into successful programs that are already in place like FASTRACK," said MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota.

Subway Action Plan components in this FASTRACK include:

Expediting a signal repairs program that will focus on signals detected to be most problematic.

Launching an emergency Water Management Initiative in which teams will seal leaks with chemical grouting, clean street grates to ensure proper water diversion and eliminate debris clogging drains.

Cleaning the entire underground subway system to remove debris and reduce fire hazards.

Accelerating the repair of potential track issues across the entire underground track.

Increasing the frequency of station cleaning.

Launching a program at priority stations to deep clean, repaint and repair tile, as well as facilitating timelier elevator and escalator repairs to help improve accessibility.

"FASTRACK enables workers to do more in less time because it effectively allows us to consolidate maintenance forces in a concentrated area and perform proactive maintenance," said Wynton Habersham, senior vice president for the Department of Subways.