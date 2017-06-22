Union Pacific releases $5.1 million Washington infrastructure investment plan

As a part of its $3.1 billion 2017 capital program , Union Pacific says plans to invest $5.1 million in its Washington rail infrastructure.



The Class 1 says it will boost safety and efficiency with its Washington infrastructure investment.



Key projects across the state include $3.5 million to maintain track in the state, with a $3.5 million investment along the Ayer Subdivision south of Hooper, Wa., on an infrastructure project to clean and replace the rock ballast under the rail line. Union Pacific will also invest more than $500,000 in the rail line south of Wallula to replace a section of curve rail.



"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Washington," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Western Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."



This $5.1 million capital expenditure is a part of Union Pacific's ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $45 million strengthening Washington's transportation infrastructure.

