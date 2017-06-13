Union Pacific to invest $22 million in two key projects in New Mexico rail maintenance

Union Pacific will invest $23 million of its allotted $3.1-billion 2017 capital program in its New Mexico rail infrastructure.

The Class 1 plans to invest $22 million to maintain track and $1 million in other improvements across the state. Projects include a $14 million investment in the rail line between Carrizozo and Fort Bliss to replace 116,318 crossties and install 55,470 tons of ballast and a $1.6 million investment in the rail line across Lordsburg to replace 10,615 crossties and install 3,000 tons of ballast.

This year's planned $23 million capital expenditure in New Mexico adds to the more than $105 million the railroad has invested in the state between 2012 and 2016.

