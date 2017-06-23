Union Pacific to invest $2.5 million over two key projects in Wisconsin rail maintenance

Union Pacific is planning a $2.5 million infrastructure investment in Wisconsin this year as a part of its $3.1 billion 2017 capital program .

The Class 1 says it will boost Wisconsin's safety and efficiency with a $265,000 investment to maintain railroad track and $2-million investment to maintain bridges in the state. Key projects include a $721,000 investment to install a new bridge near Lowell and a $500,000 investment to install a new bridge near the village of Wilson.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Wisconsin," said Donna Kush, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Northern Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $75 million strengthening Wisconsin's transportation infrastructure. This year's planned $2.5 million capital expenditure is part of the Class 1's ongoing investment strategy.

