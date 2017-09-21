Iowa Transportation Commission awards funding to rail projects

One of the bridges on the IATR that will be rehabbed with the RRLG loan

The Iowa Transportation Commission approved more than $2.6 million in funding for three rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant (RRLG) Program.

The three projects awarded funds include:

The Sterilite Corporation Rail Spur will receive a $1.008-million RRLG grant. The funds will support construction of approximately 9,800 lineal feet of track with seven turnouts in order to meet the supply and demand of Sterilite. The total project cost is estimated at $93.4 million with the rail portion accounting for $5.17 million of the total.

The Pattison Sand CP Unit Train Expansion - Phase II project will receive a $700,482 RRLG loan and a $252,000 RRLG grant. The project is a five-phase effort to expand Pattison Sand's unit train rail loading and storage capacity on Canadian Pacific from 140 cars to more than 500 cars. Phase II will add 3,300 track feet, 78 rail car spots and a rail scale. The rail project cost of Phase II is $5.33 million.

A $655,000 RRLG loan was awarded for the Re-establishment of Freight Service to Clear Lake on Iowa Traction Railway (IATR). The project includes rehabilitation of the railroad line between Emery and Clear Lake, Iowa and consists of replacement of three miles of rail and strengthening two bridges on the line. The project's total cost is estimated to be $1.38 million.

The Iowas Department of Transportation says the projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 105 jobs within the next three to five years, as well as leverage millions in new capital investments across the state.