Tuesday, October 03, 2017

London Trackwork awarded supply contract for Edmonton Valley Line

A rendering of the Davies Station to be constructed as part of the Valley LRT&#039;s Stage One. A rendering of the Davies Station to be constructed as part of the Valley LRT's Stage One. city of Edmonton

London Trackwork Inc. has been awarded the supply contract for the Valley Line LRT project in Edmonton, Alberta.

The company will embed 42,720 linear meters of rail using Icosit rail grout. According to London Trackwork's website, the rail grout is "designed as load-bearing, flexible leveling grout for elastic fixing of grooved rail (girder rail) or T-rails on concrete slabs, steel bridge decks and in tunnels."

Earlier this year, London Trackwork was awarded a special trackwork contract for the project.

The Valley Line LRT is a 16.7-mile line that will operate between Mill Woods in southeast Edmonton and Lewis Farms in west Edmonton. The project is being built in two stages with TransEd Partners designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining Stage One of the project. Stage One will have 11 stations along an eight-mile route.

