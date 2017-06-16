FONSI issued for Susquehanna River Bridge

A Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) has been issued for the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Amtrak released the FONSI, which determined the best way to provide continued rail connectivity along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor (NEC), the nation's busiest passenger rail line.

The federally-funded engineering and environmental study, released May 31, identifies Selected Alternative 9A for the new alignment; replacing the existing two-track single bridge with two bridges with two tracks each, structures capable of supporting more passenger rail service along the East Coast. The current 112-year-old bridge spans the Susquehanna River between the Town of Perryville, in Cecil County, Md., and the city of Havre de Grace, in Harford County, Md. The bridge is owned by Amtrak and used by Amtrak, MARC and Norfolk Southern Railway freight trains.

The Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project will improve rail service reliability and safety; improve operational flexibility and accommodate reduced trip times; optimize existing and planned infrastructure and accommodate future freight, commuter, intercity and high-speed rail operations and maintain adequate navigation and improve safety along the Susquehanna River.

The FONSI completes the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge National Environmental Policy Act study.

Currently, additional funding is not available for full design and construction of the bridges. Amtrak will continue maintenance of the bridge.