CSX begins Pittsburgh intermodal terminal operations

CSX began operations this week at the new Pittsburgh intermodal rail terminal, which the railroad calls the last key component of its National Gateway Initiative.

The new Pittsburgh intermodal rail terminal is located in McKees Rocks, Penn., and CSX says this facility provides shippers a new transportation option to move freight to and from western Pennsylvania, while enhancing their competitive advantages through greater connectivity to this major consumption market.

"CSX is committed to serving the growing needs of our current intermodal customers and others who can benefit from the speed and efficiency of intermodal service," said Fredrik Eliasson, CSX executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer. "Our newest facility in Pittsburgh will connect southwestern Pennsylvania to markets across the country and around the world, while improving supply chain flows and reducing transportation costs."

The Pittsburgh facility occupies a 70-acre site that once served as the Pittsburgh & Lake Erie rail yard in Stowe Township and McKees Rocks Borough. The Class 1 says that by leveraging the strength of its hub-and-spoke intermodal network, CSX will connect Pittsburgh to more than 40 markets across North America, while offering truck-competitive services to maximize shipping options for its customers.

CSX says the Pittsburgh intermodal terminal is the last key component of its $850-million National Gateway Initiative. The initiative is a private-public partnership designed to create a highly-efficient network of double-stack rail and intermodal terminals, connecting East Coast markets to consumers, manufacturers and businesses in the Midwest. Through this initiative CSX says its intermodal network is now more than 95 percent double-stack cleared.