GO Transit Whitby facility to open December 2017

The new GO Transit Whitby Rail Maintenance Facility is nearing completion after more than two and a half years of construction.

The project, which began in March 2015, consists of a 500,000-square-foot facility that will include maintenance, repair, cleaning and tracks and storage space for 13 trains, expandable to up to 22 trains. Officials say the facility, which is expected to open in December 2017, will support between 300 and 400 local jobs.

"The Whitby Rail Maintenance Facility construction is progressing on time and on budget," said Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca. "This facility will support the expansion of GO rail service, including our Regional Express Rail program. This project demonstrates how the investments we are making in public transit help create jobs and help people in their daily lives."

The new state-of-the-art facility, funded by the province and the federal government, is being constructed to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification. The roof will use highly reflective materials to reduce heat absorption and a rainwater harvesting and recycling system will provide water to wash stations and flush-fixtures. The Whitby Rail Maintenance Facility will also include green spaces and a retention pond to limit any impact on the municipal storm water system.

Ontario values the project at CA$859.2 million (US$684.95 million), including CA$764.4 million (US$609.38 million) from the province, and up to CA$94.8 million (US$75.57 million) from the Government of Canada through the P3 Canada Fund. Plenary Infrastructure ERMF is delivering the Whitby Rail Maintenance Facility as a design, build, finance and maintain contract. The facility will be owned and operated by Metrolinx.

"When complete, this facility will support Metrolinx's planned service expansion, in both Durham Region and across the GO network, under the Regional Express Rail program," said Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster." This is an important enabler for our very exciting future train services."