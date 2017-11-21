Cooksville, Rutherford GO Station improvements advancing

Ontario is building a new station building, parking structure and bus loop at the Cooksville GO Station. The project is set for completion in 2020.

The province is also moving ahead with improvements to its Rutherford GO Station that are set to facilitate additional transit options for commuters in the York region.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, minister of transportation, and Dipika Damerla, MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, celebrated the kick-off of construction at the Cooksville GO station Nov. 20.

"These improvements to the Cooksville GO station demonstrate our commitment to making your daily commute faster and more convenient than ever before — it's terrific news for the people of Peel Region," Del Duca said.

Improvements to the station include the addition of a new station building with a large public plaza and upgrades to existing rail platform access tunnels.

Parking areas have also been revamped to add a new six-level parking structure with 1,900 spaces. A bus loop has also been added, with a minimum of eight bus bays for GO and MiWay bus service.

"This project will bring many benefits to our community, with a new station building, parking structure and bus bays that are safe, modern and accessible and will make connecting to and from GO trains and buses safer and more convenient," Damerla said.

Ontario is investing about CA$128 million (US$100.27 million) to redevelop the Cooksville GO Station, according to the Ministry of Transportation, and the project is expected to support about 150 jobs at the peak of construction.

The station is expected to be complete or nearly complete by summer 2020. The Cooksville GO Station opened in 1981 and is the busiest station along the Milton GO corridor, officials said.

Del Duca was also present at the Rutherford GO Station Nov. 21 to announce the upcoming design, build and finance work on the Rutherford GO Station project.

The project scope entails:

A new multi-level parking structure with 1,200 new spaces

An integrated station building and pedestrian bridge to the new rail platform

Re-design of the surface parking, pick-up and drop-off locations, bus loop and pedestrian access

Rail/road grade separation on Rutherford Road

New rail platforms

A second heavy rail track and provision for future third express centre track.

"As part of our plans to improve the customer experience at Rutherford GO Station, the station will have more parking, better access for walking and cycling, more integration with local transit, and more frequent GO service," said Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) Nov. 21 to three teams to design, build and finance the Rutherford GO Station project. The teams selected to submit proposals include EllisDon Infrastructure Transit, Link Rutherford Station and Steelhead.