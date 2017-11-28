L.K. Comstock lands two NYCT substations

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NYMTA) has awarded RailWorks Corp. subsidiary L.K. Comstock & Company Inc. two contracts worth a combined $74.3 million for underground electrical substations on the New York City Transit (NYCT) Canarsie "L" line in Brooklyn. Both projects will increase power capacity.

Harrison Place is a 39-month project valued at $39.6 million at Harrison Place and Flushing Avenue, in the Bushwick neighborhood in the northern part of Brooklyn, N.Y. L.K. Comstock will design and build a 5,000-square-foot underground substation structure and install the associated electrical equipment.

The 39-month Maspeth Avenue project, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, involves building a 5,000-square-foot underground substation structure and installing associated electrical equipment, including two circuit breaker houses. This project is valued at $34.7 million.

"L.K. Comstock is proud to be working on expanding power capacity on Canarsie Line in Brooklyn," said Ben D'Alessandro, president of L.K. Comstock. "Once completed, these upgrades will help to increase the volume and reliability of train service on this vital subway line."

"The underground substation contracts with New York City Transit, along with a growing volume of transit-related work across the U.S. and Canada, have contributed a record backlog for RailWorks," noted President and CEO Kevin Riddett. "RailWorks is pleased to be a part of continuing to improve, expand and construct new transit systems across North America."

L.K. Comstock is one of the largest specialty electrical contractors in the U.S. Founded in 1904, the firm serves the transit industry and specializes in performing design support, engineering and installation, testing, start-up and construction and maintenance services. L.K. Comstock is based in East Farmingdale, N.Y., and performs work on projects throughout North America. It is a subsidiary of RailWorks Corp., which provides track and transit systems construction and maintenance services throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In January 2017, NYMTA awarded a $223.3 million contract to L.K. Comstock & Company Inc. to upgrade the NYCT Queens Boulevard Line (QBL) signaling system and install communications-based train control (CBTC).