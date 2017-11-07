Maryland Transit Administration to equip LRT lines with roadway worker protection system

ZoneGuard is an electronic roadway worker protection system that combines Train Detection Modules and Train Alert Modules. The system can also be outfitted with wearable devices to provide equipped roadway workers with an alert of an approaching train.

"Our number one mission is to bring these men and women home to their families at the end of the day," said Steve Blue, president and CEO of Miller Ingenuity. "We have engineered ZoneGuard to coincide with existing safety rules and exceed [Federal Railroad Administration] safety recommendations and regulations. The ZoneGuard design incorporates requirements from literally dozens of customer discussions. We focused our development on eliminating false alerts, superior performance in all rail-related environments and offer fail-safe features including sensor redundancy."