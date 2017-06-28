Alene Tchourumoff appointed to replace Duininck on Metropolitan Council

Tchourumoff currently serves as Minnesota's State Rail Director and the governor's office says she brings a decade of experience in infrastructure planning, transportation policy and finance to her new role. Tchourumoff will replace Outgoing Chair Adam Duininck.

Tchourumoff was appointed as Minnesota's first State Rail Director by Gov. Dayton in 2016. In that position, Tchourumoff led the Dayton-Smith Administration's efforts to enhance railway safety, pursue infrastructure improvements, continue training and support for first responders, closely monitor rail movements and work with communities and railroad companies to ensure the safe and efficient operation of rail systems across Minnesota.

"Alene's years of experience in planning, rail transportation and finance will be invaluable as chair of the Metropolitan Council," said Gov. Dayton. "Her ability to forge consensus and find solutions will help Minnesota communities build the infrastructure necessary to support a growing population and further economic growth."