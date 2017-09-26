Chaney Enterprises now offers limestone via rail

Chaney Enterprises is utilizing its recently completed railway to offer limestone to its customers. The railway is located at the company's plant in Waldorf, Md.

Chaney Enterprises is known for providing sand and gravel; the company says the introduction of limestone to its product mix will expand the company's market for construction projects, especially those in Southern Maryland.

The company will employ an 80-railcar train to transport materials in and out of Chaney's 520-acre facility on Acton Lane in Waldorf, serving as an efficient and cost-effective way of moving both the outbound loads and inbound loads of raw material supplies.

"By introducing this first Chaney train for stone delivery, we are now sending products via rail, truck and barge, making all our products readily available," said Francis "Hall" Chaney, III, president of Chaney Enterprises. "We can now offer more products to a wider market area at competitive pricing, truly positioning us for continued and strategic growth, and reflecting our passion for this industry and our customers' needs."