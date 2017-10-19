KTA names Cole VP of Safety and Risk

Cole's career in safety management includes serving as the senior director of Safety in the Eastern Region for First Group, overseeing transit and school bus operations across 300 properties encompassing 30,000 employees. Prior to that, she was the area safety manager for Laidlaw Education Services and safety manager for Laidlaw Environmental Services.

"Teresa Cole is an accomplished, results-oriented safety leader who is well-respected in our industry and will be a strong addition to the KTA leadership team," said KTA President and CEO Steve Shaw. "Her experience and approach will serve us well, both in the field as a hands-on leader and through the delivery of strategic objectives related to KTA's ongoing safety efforts."