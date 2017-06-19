MTA reopens two rehabilitated Brooklyn stations, continues Capital Program improvements

The Sutter Av-Rutland Rd and Junius St 3 stations reopened for service June 19 following major rehabilitation. The improvements are part of an $88-million, seven station improvement initiative.

After a months-long closure for rehabilitation, two 100-year-old subway stations on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) 3 line in Brooklyn reopened for service June 19.

MTA says the work performed on the Sutter Av-Rutland Rd and Junius St stations will "significantly improve the station environment and commuting experience for thousands of customers who use the two stops on the 3 Line."

The two stations are part of an $88 million rehabilitation of seven elevated stations along the New Lots Av Line in the Brownsville and East New York neighborhoods of Brooklyn. They were closed for service in both directions in October 2016 to facilitate extensive repairs to the two stations, which originally opened for service more than a century ago.

"The MTA Capital Program sets aside $14.5 billion for subway improvements over the next few years, including $4 billion for stations, $4.5 billion for signals and track work, and $1.7 billion for new cars," said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim. "These long-term initiatives, together with our Six-Point Plan for immediate improvements and Governor [Andrew] Cuomo's million-dollar Genius Challenge, demonstrate massive resources and efforts focused right now on fixing and modernizing New York City's century-old subway system."

Improvements at both renovated stations include newly rehabilitated platforms, including platform windscreens, guardrails, concrete panels and light poles. The stations' mezzanine infrastructure, including exterior and interior walls, windows, doors and floor surfaces, were also replaced.

"Customers will benefit from the installation of new tactile warning strips at platform's edge, upgraded water drainage, new lighting and newly painted surfaces in the stations," MTA said.

The five other stations that are part of the rehabilitation project are Saratoga Av, Rockaway Av, Pennsylvania Av, Van Siclen Av and New Lots Av. The latest amendment to the MTA's Capital Program allocates $14.5 billion for subway improvements over the next few years, including $4 billion for stations, $4.5 billion for signals and track work, and $1.7 billion for new cars.