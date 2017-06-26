MTA begins M line repairs July 1

From Saturday, July 1 to Friday, September 1, MTA says contractors will demolish and rebuild a crucial section of the M line between the Fresh Pond Rd. and Middle Village-Metropolitan Ave. stations that includes the Fresh Pond Bridge, a 100-year-old overpass that crosses over the New York & Atlantic Railway's tracks. MTA says the metal bridge not only carries M trains to its Queens terminus, but also provides access to subway car storage yards that are critical to service. The outdoor elevated structure has been exposed to inclement weather and daily use for 100 years and MTA officials say it must be replaced to ensure reliable service.

MTA says preliminary work also will begin on the Myrtle Viaduct, a century-old concrete overpass between the Myrtle Ave. and Central Ave. M stations that also must be replaced. The bulk of reconstruction on the Myrtle Viaduct will start immediately after the Fresh Pond Bridge work is complete. Both sections will be rebuilt using new material that will last longer than the original material, which MTA says would now be considered subpar by modern building standards. The other work on the Myrtle Viaduct will include replacing steel girders, track beds and the platforms that carry the tracks.

"The MTA's top priority always has been and will continue to be providing safe and reliable service to our customers and this work is absolutely critical to the long term viability of this growing corridor," said New York City Transit Acting President Darryl Irick. "The improvements from this project are also going to be critical for providing reliable alternative service for our L line customers in 2019. While there is no other option than complete replacement, we've engaged with affected communities to address their concerns, and hope they understand the urgency behind our decision and can look forward to improvements in service once the work is complete."