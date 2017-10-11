NYC Transit’s Enhanced Station Initiative expands to Astoria Line stations

MTA says both stations will close temporarily during the project in order to complete the repairs and enhancements as quickly as possible. Work is expected to begin on Monday, October 23.

Renovations include structural repairs, rehabilitated entrances, improvements and repairs to mezzanines and platforms, waterproofing, paint and refurbishments of existing railings and stairs. Additional enhancements planned for the stations include:

Improved signage for easier navigation, including digital, real-time train arrival information at subway entrances;

Glass and wire mesh platform windscreens to protect riders from the elements;

At 30 Av, a new staircase for exiting from the Astoria-bound platform to the street-level intersection of 30th Avenue and Newtown Avenue;

New security cameras and railings for improved safety;

New glass barriers and LED lighting throughout for increased light and transparency; and

New artwork, and durable granite flooring in the station mezzanine.

"The Enhanced Station Initiative embraces new techniques and innovations that simplify the work and shorten construction time while bringing real improvements to the transit experience," said MTA Managing Director Ronnie Hakim. "We've received great feedback from the customers who use the redesigned ESI station in Brooklyn at 53 St, and we look forward to opening more of these modernized subway stations and bringing more amenities to more stations across our system."

The MTA Board awarded the $150-million contract to Skanska with AECOM in April 2017 for work at four Astoria Line stations. The 30th Av and 36th Av stations are scheduled to be completed in Spring 2018. The Broadway and 39 Av stations will then close for renovations later in 2018. These four stations originally opened for service in July 1917.

While the MTA says the Astoria stations will be closed in both directions to speed the construction timeline, work at these elevated stations will be limited by aboveground construction regulations such as shorter work hours, partial street closures and confined work zones. The renovations will also require 14 weekend bypasses per track during which trains will operate express in one direction between 39 Av and 30 Av. Customers will be advised to back ride to their destinations during these weekend bypasses, which will be announced ahead of time.