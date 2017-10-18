Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Ontario Trap Rock launches rebrand

Ontario Trap Rock (OTR) revamped its brand with a new logo and updated tagline in order to reposition itself in key markets.

Based on the shores of Lake Huron, OTR is a 1,000-acre specialty quarry unique in offering a durable diabase (trap rock) used primarily for Hot-Mix Asphalt Production and Rail Line Ballast. The company says the new logo is bold and modern, with a tagline that captures OTR's essence: a rock-solid reputation, which emphasizes premium and specialized products.

OTR says it utilized this rebranding opportunity to reposition itself to its key markets of rail ballast and asphalt in the U.S. and Canada. OTR wanted to introduce new branding across all of its communications, including invoices, scale tickets, business cards and stationary.

The new logo and tagline was first revealed at the Rail Interchange Show in Indianapolis in September 2017 and the roll out will continue across all materials during November 2017.

