CN wrapping up Oliver Bridge work

Work on the Oliver Bridge over the St. Louis River between Duluth, Minn., and Oliver, Wis., will wrap up prior to the end of the year. CN says the strengthening project is part of its 2016 and 2017 capital programs.

The two-year project saw full replacement of the two 90-foot spans at the east and west ends of the bridge, as well as full replacement of the 47-foot-long Span 1 on the east end of the bridge, steel strengthening of 30 bridge spans and installation of 1,708 linear feet of new timber deck.

The bridge was originally built in 1910 and connected the Spirit Lake Transfer Railway in Minnesota with the Interstate Transfer Railway in Wisconsin. The bridge currently carries approximately 20 trains per day on its upper deck with a two-lane highway on the lower deck. The highway was closed to traffic intermittently during the project, however, no further road closures are required and the highway was reopened on Nov. 21.